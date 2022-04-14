Opus CASH (CASH) Tokenomics
Opus is a cross margin autonomous credit protocol on Starknet that lets you borrow against a portfolio of carefully curated collateral including yield-bearing assets. With minimal human intervention, the interest rates, maximum loan-to-value ratios and liquidation thresholds are dynamically determined by each user's collateral profile.
Opus introduces novel mechanisms that provide stronger guarantees in ensuring that CASH is pegged to the value of USD.
- A global multiplier is applied to increase or decrease interest rates across the board, depending on whether the spot market price of CASH is below or above peg.
- A forge fee is charged on minting of new debt when the spot market price of CASH is below peg.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Opus CASH (CASH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Opus CASH (CASH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CASH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CASH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
