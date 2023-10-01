OPYx (OPY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OPYx (OPY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OPYx (OPY) Information OPYx is DAO project born to make collective investments and have more economic power in this bearish phase, we buy and accumulate assets in Bear in order to sell assets in Bull and put gain in our pool by buy back or add liquidity. Our holder will choose asset by Goverance. We have already built our ecosystem to support our DAO Official Website: https://opportunitycrypto.net/ Whitepaper: http://opportunitycrypto.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/OPYX-WhitePaper-Eng-2023.pdf

OPYx (OPY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 110.50K All-Time High: $ 0.02349412 All-Time Low: $ 0.00438251 Current Price: $ 0.00526166

OPYx (OPY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OPYx (OPY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OPY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OPY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

