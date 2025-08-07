Oracle Price (ORCL)
Oracle (ORCL) is currently trading at 0.00240862 USD with a market cap of $ 50.58K USD. ORCL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ORCL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ORCL price information.
During today, the price change of Oracle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Oracle to USD was $ +0.0004620573.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Oracle to USD was $ +0.0005605552.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Oracle to USD was $ -0.000982144253400198.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.67%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004620573
|+19.18%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0005605552
|+23.27%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000982144253400198
|-28.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of Oracle: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
+1.67%
-15.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
An AI agent designed to predict the future market capitalization of cryptocurrencies using advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis. An AI agent designed to predict the future market capitalization of cryptocurrencies using advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis. Powered by Creator bid. A promising contender in the crypto cosmos! With a robust foundation for DeFi and smart contracts, it's gaining traction for its scalability and security. Watch as it revolutionizes the blockchain landscape.
|1 ORCL to VND
₫63.3828353
|1 ORCL to AUD
A$0.0036851886
|1 ORCL to GBP
￡0.0017823788
|1 ORCL to EUR
€0.002047327
|1 ORCL to USD
$0.00240862
|1 ORCL to MYR
RM0.0101643764
|1 ORCL to TRY
₺0.0979585754
|1 ORCL to JPY
¥0.35406714
|1 ORCL to ARS
ARS$3.207197961
|1 ORCL to RUB
₽0.1926896
|1 ORCL to INR
₹0.211356405
|1 ORCL to IDR
Rp39.4855674528
|1 ORCL to KRW
₩3.3360350448
|1 ORCL to PHP
₱0.1379175812
|1 ORCL to EGP
￡E.0.116697639
|1 ORCL to BRL
R$0.013126979
|1 ORCL to CAD
C$0.0032998094
|1 ORCL to BDT
৳0.2919729164
|1 ORCL to NGN
₦3.6716762418
|1 ORCL to UAH
₴0.0998132128
|1 ORCL to VES
Bs0.30830336
|1 ORCL to CLP
$2.3363614
|1 ORCL to PKR
Rs0.681157736
|1 ORCL to KZT
₸1.2894065446
|1 ORCL to THB
฿0.0778465984
|1 ORCL to TWD
NT$0.0719454794
|1 ORCL to AED
د.إ0.0088396354
|1 ORCL to CHF
Fr0.001926896
|1 ORCL to HKD
HK$0.0188835808
|1 ORCL to MAD
.د.م0.0217498386
|1 ORCL to MXN
$0.044800332
|1 ORCL to PLN
zł0.0088155492
|1 ORCL to RON
лв0.010477497
|1 ORCL to SEK
kr0.0231468382
|1 ORCL to BGN
лв0.0040223954
|1 ORCL to HUF
Ft0.8223269542
|1 ORCL to CZK
Kč0.0507496234
|1 ORCL to KWD
د.ك0.0007346291
|1 ORCL to ILS
₪0.0082374804