Oracle xStock (ORCLX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 255.8 $ 255.8 $ 255.8 24H Low $ 263.32 $ 263.32 $ 263.32 24H High 24H Low $ 255.8$ 255.8 $ 255.8 24H High $ 263.32$ 263.32 $ 263.32 All Time High $ 341.33$ 341.33 $ 341.33 Lowest Price $ 254.89$ 254.89 $ 254.89 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +2.42% Price Change (7D) -12.43% Price Change (7D) -12.43%

Oracle xStock (ORCLX) real-time price is $261.99. Over the past 24 hours, ORCLX traded between a low of $ 255.8 and a high of $ 263.32, showing active market volatility. ORCLX's all-time high price is $ 341.33, while its all-time low price is $ 254.89.

In terms of short-term performance, ORCLX has changed by -- over the past hour, +2.42% over 24 hours, and -12.43% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Oracle xStock (ORCLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.14M$ 1.14M $ 1.14M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.66M$ 7.66M $ 7.66M Circulation Supply 4.34K 4.34K 4.34K Total Supply 29,239.58838494627 29,239.58838494627 29,239.58838494627

The current Market Cap of Oracle xStock is $ 1.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ORCLX is 4.34K, with a total supply of 29239.58838494627. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.66M.