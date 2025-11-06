OraiDEX (ORAIX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.02820891$ 0.02820891 $ 0.02820891 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) +2.51% Price Change (7D) -19.63% Price Change (7D) -19.63%

OraiDEX (ORAIX) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ORAIX traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ORAIX's all-time high price is $ 0.02820891, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ORAIX has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, +2.51% over 24 hours, and -19.63% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

OraiDEX (ORAIX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 147.78K$ 147.78K $ 147.78K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 194.94K$ 194.94K $ 194.94K Circulation Supply 559.68M 559.68M 559.68M Total Supply 738,291,363.418991 738,291,363.418991 738,291,363.418991

The current Market Cap of OraiDEX is $ 147.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ORAIX is 559.68M, with a total supply of 738291363.418991. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 194.94K.