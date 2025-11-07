OraiDEX (ORAIX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OraiDEX (ORAIX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OraiDEX (ORAIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OraiDEX (ORAIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 141.26K $ 141.26K $ 141.26K Total Supply: $ 738.29M $ 738.29M $ 738.29M Circulating Supply: $ 559.68M $ 559.68M $ 559.68M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 186.35K $ 186.35K $ 186.35K All-Time High: $ 0.02820891 $ 0.02820891 $ 0.02820891 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0002524 $ 0.0002524 $ 0.0002524 Learn more about OraiDEX (ORAIX) price Buy ORAIX Now!

OraiDEX (ORAIX) Information ORAIX is the governance and utility token of OraiDEX, which is designed to balance its inflation from rewards and spending from utility fees as follows. Note that a portion of utility fees will be burnt. It will be decided by governance voting. ORAIX is the governance and utility token of OraiDEX, which is designed to balance its inflation from rewards and spending from utility fees as follows. Note that a portion of utility fees will be burnt. It will be decided by governance voting. Official Website: https://oraidex.io/

OraiDEX (ORAIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OraiDEX (ORAIX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ORAIX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ORAIX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ORAIX's tokenomics, explore ORAIX token's live price!

