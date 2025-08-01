What is ORANGE (ORNG)

$ORNG is the token that powers the Orange Network and acts as the governance token, allowing users, creators and developers to access the best UGC tools and applications and to vote on the future direction of the platforms' evolution. The Orange token powers the key pillars of the Orange creator network including AI integration, gaming and metaverses. $ORNG is a fungible token (FT) built on a Layer 1 blockchain and leveraging the Avalanche subnet architecture, with a fixed supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. $ORNG serves as a utility and governance token within the network, fuelling Creators, Community and Decentralisation.

