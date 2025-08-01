ORANGE Price (ORNG)
ORANGE (ORNG) is currently trading at 0.02121888 USD with a market cap of $ 6.39M USD. ORNG to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of ORANGE to USD was $ -0.00327972188463149.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ORANGE to USD was $ +0.0529027270.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ORANGE to USD was $ +0.0677156929.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ORANGE to USD was $ +0.016213992313416386.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00327972188463149
|-13.38%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0529027270
|+249.32%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0677156929
|+319.13%
|90 Days
|$ +0.016213992313416386
|+323.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of ORANGE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-13.38%
-16.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$ORNG is the token that powers the Orange Network and acts as the governance token, allowing users, creators and developers to access the best UGC tools and applications and to vote on the future direction of the platforms' evolution. The Orange token powers the key pillars of the Orange creator network including AI integration, gaming and metaverses. $ORNG is a fungible token (FT) built on a Layer 1 blockchain and leveraging the Avalanche subnet architecture, with a fixed supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. $ORNG serves as a utility and governance token within the network, fuelling Creators, Community and Decentralisation.
Understanding the tokenomics of ORANGE (ORNG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ORNG token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ORNG to VND
₫558.3748272
|1 ORNG to AUD
A$0.032889264
|1 ORNG to GBP
￡0.01591416
|1 ORNG to EUR
€0.0184604256
|1 ORNG to USD
$0.02121888
|1 ORNG to MYR
RM0.0906046176
|1 ORNG to TRY
₺0.862547472
|1 ORNG to JPY
¥3.182832
|1 ORNG to ARS
ARS$29.1067864512
|1 ORNG to RUB
₽1.7032394976
|1 ORNG to INR
₹1.8549544896
|1 ORNG to IDR
Rp347.8504361472
|1 ORNG to KRW
₩29.7599035776
|1 ORNG to PHP
₱1.2330291168
|1 ORNG to EGP
￡E.1.0318741344
|1 ORNG to BRL
R$0.1186135392
|1 ORNG to CAD
C$0.0292820544
|1 ORNG to BDT
৳2.5925227584
|1 ORNG to NGN
₦32.4943806432
|1 ORNG to UAH
₴0.8846151072
|1 ORNG to VES
Bs2.60992224
|1 ORNG to CLP
$20.64597024
|1 ORNG to PKR
Rs6.0159768576
|1 ORNG to KZT
₸11.5381903776
|1 ORNG to THB
฿0.6957670752
|1 ORNG to TWD
NT$0.6352932672
|1 ORNG to AED
د.إ0.0778732896
|1 ORNG to CHF
Fr0.0171872928
|1 ORNG to HKD
HK$0.1663560192
|1 ORNG to MAD
.د.م0.1935161856
|1 ORNG to MXN
$0.4008246432
|1 ORNG to PLN
zł0.0793586112
|1 ORNG to RON
лв0.0942118272
|1 ORNG to SEK
kr0.207945024
|1 ORNG to BGN
лв0.0362842848
|1 ORNG to HUF
Ft7.4242739232
|1 ORNG to CZK
Kč0.45620592
|1 ORNG to KWD
د.ك0.00649297728
|1 ORNG to ILS
₪0.0723563808