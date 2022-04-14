ORANGE (ORNG) Tokenomics
$ORNG is the token that powers the Orange Network and acts as the governance token, allowing users, creators and developers to access the best UGC tools and applications and to vote on the future direction of the platforms' evolution. The Orange token powers the key pillars of the Orange creator network including AI integration, gaming and metaverses.
$ORNG is a fungible token (FT) built on a Layer 1 blockchain and leveraging the Avalanche subnet architecture, with a fixed supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens.
$ORNG serves as a utility and governance token within the network, fuelling Creators, Community and Decentralisation.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ORNG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ORNG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
