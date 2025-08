What is OrangeDX (O4DX)

OrangeDX is a pioneering first-generation Bitcoin DeFi hub, dedicated to providing a multifaceted platform that empowers users to engage in trading, swapping, securing, and launching BRC20 and bridged EVM tokens. Our comprehensive suite of services also extends to borrowing and lending, ensuring a holistic DeFi experience for our users. At the forefront of innovation, OrangeDX features a revolutionary native DEX aggregator tailored specifically for BRC-20 tokens, enhancing liquidity and optimizing trading efficiency. Additionally, our platform offers an Initial Liquidity Offering mechanism, facilitating seamless token launches and supporting BRC-20 liquidity bootstrap initiatives. With a commitment to excellence and user-centric solutions, OrangeDX redefines the landscape of decentralized finance, offering unparalleled opportunities for traders, investors, and token issuers alike.

OrangeDX (O4DX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

OrangeDX (O4DX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OrangeDX (O4DX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about O4DX token's extensive tokenomics now!