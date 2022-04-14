OrangeDX (O4DX) Tokenomics
OrangeDX (O4DX) Information
OrangeDX is a pioneering first-generation Bitcoin DeFi hub, dedicated to providing a multifaceted platform that empowers users to engage in trading, swapping, securing, and launching BRC20 and bridged EVM tokens. Our comprehensive suite of services also extends to borrowing and lending, ensuring a holistic DeFi experience for our users.
At the forefront of innovation, OrangeDX features a revolutionary native DEX aggregator tailored specifically for BRC-20 tokens, enhancing liquidity and optimizing trading efficiency. Additionally, our platform offers an Initial Liquidity Offering mechanism, facilitating seamless token launches and supporting BRC-20 liquidity bootstrap initiatives.
With a commitment to excellence and user-centric solutions, OrangeDX redefines the landscape of decentralized finance, offering unparalleled opportunities for traders, investors, and token issuers alike.
OrangeDX (O4DX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for OrangeDX (O4DX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
OrangeDX (O4DX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of OrangeDX (O4DX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of O4DX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many O4DX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand O4DX's tokenomics, explore O4DX token's live price!
O4DX Price Prediction
Want to know where O4DX might be heading? Our O4DX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.