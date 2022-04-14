Discover key insights into OrangeDX (O4DX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

OrangeDX (O4DX) Information

OrangeDX is a pioneering first-generation Bitcoin DeFi hub, dedicated to providing a multifaceted platform that empowers users to engage in trading, swapping, securing, and launching BRC20 and bridged EVM tokens. Our comprehensive suite of services also extends to borrowing and lending, ensuring a holistic DeFi experience for our users.

At the forefront of innovation, OrangeDX features a revolutionary native DEX aggregator tailored specifically for BRC-20 tokens, enhancing liquidity and optimizing trading efficiency. Additionally, our platform offers an Initial Liquidity Offering mechanism, facilitating seamless token launches and supporting BRC-20 liquidity bootstrap initiatives.

With a commitment to excellence and user-centric solutions, OrangeDX redefines the landscape of decentralized finance, offering unparalleled opportunities for traders, investors, and token issuers alike.