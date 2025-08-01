What is Orbs (ORBS)

Orbs was built to bridge the unoccupied gap between the functionality of a public blockchain with the ironclad security of a private one. In a time where people are trusting major companies less than ever before, those enterprises can, at best, ask users to trust them. By empowering those enterprises with the option of operating on a public blockchain safely, Orbs grants them a major competitive edge in the form of digital guarantees to users: No need to trust when users can simply verify.

Orbs (ORBS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Orbs (ORBS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Orbs (ORBS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ORBS token's extensive tokenomics now!