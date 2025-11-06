Orchai (OCH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.01226529 24H High $ 0.01295826 All Time High $ 2.93 Lowest Price $ 0.003735 Price Change (1H) +0.83% Price Change (1D) +3.42% Price Change (7D) -4.75%

Orchai (OCH) real-time price is $0.0127166. Over the past 24 hours, OCH traded between a low of $ 0.01226529 and a high of $ 0.01295826, showing active market volatility. OCH's all-time high price is $ 2.93, while its all-time low price is $ 0.003735.

In terms of short-term performance, OCH has changed by +0.83% over the past hour, +3.42% over 24 hours, and -4.75% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Orchai (OCH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 97.39K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 254.14K Circulation Supply 7.66M Total Supply 20,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Orchai is $ 97.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OCH is 7.66M, with a total supply of 20000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 254.14K.