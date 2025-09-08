What is ORCIB (PALMO)

ORCIB (PALMO) is the community utility token of the ORCIB Ecosystem, developed on the Solana blockchain. Originally introduced as a meme token inspired by the human palm, it has evolved into a native token supporting decentralized identity, creative rights, and governance. The project’s vision is to redefine digital ownership and participation by combining blockchain technology with creativity and community-driven innovation. With transparent tokenomics and active community involvement, ORCIB (PALMO) provides the foundation for building a sustainable and inclusive decentralized ecosystem.

ORCIB (PALMO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ORCIB (PALMO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PALMO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ORCIB (PALMO) How much is ORCIB (PALMO) worth today? The live PALMO price in USD is 0.037251 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PALMO to USD price? $ 0.037251 . Check out The current price of PALMO to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of ORCIB? The market cap for PALMO is $ 93.52M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PALMO? The circulating supply of PALMO is 2.51B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PALMO? PALMO achieved an ATH price of 0.03822187 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PALMO? PALMO saw an ATL price of 0.03639556 USD . What is the trading volume of PALMO? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PALMO is -- USD . Will PALMO go higher this year? PALMO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PALMO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

