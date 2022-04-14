ORCIB (PALMO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ORCIB (PALMO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ORCIB (PALMO) Information ORCIB (PALMO) is the community utility token of the ORCIB Ecosystem, developed on the Solana blockchain. Originally introduced as a meme token inspired by the human palm, it has evolved into a native token supporting decentralized identity, creative rights, and governance. The project’s vision is to redefine digital ownership and participation by combining blockchain technology with creativity and community-driven innovation. With transparent tokenomics and active community involvement, ORCIB (PALMO) provides the foundation for building a sustainable and inclusive decentralized ecosystem. Official Website: https://orcib.com/ Whitepaper: https://orcib.com/whitepaper Buy PALMO Now!

ORCIB (PALMO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ORCIB (PALMO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 99.34M $ 99.34M $ 99.34M Total Supply: $ 3.12B $ 3.12B $ 3.12B Circulating Supply: $ 2.51B $ 2.51B $ 2.51B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 123.67M $ 123.67M $ 123.67M All-Time High: $ 0.0399398 $ 0.0399398 $ 0.0399398 All-Time Low: $ 0.03639556 $ 0.03639556 $ 0.03639556 Current Price: $ 0.03957259 $ 0.03957259 $ 0.03957259 Learn more about ORCIB (PALMO) price

ORCIB (PALMO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ORCIB (PALMO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PALMO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PALMO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PALMO's tokenomics, explore PALMO token's live price!

PALMO Price Prediction Want to know where PALMO might be heading? Our PALMO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PALMO token's Price Prediction now!

