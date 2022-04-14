Ordinal Doge (ODOGE) Information

oDoge aims to be a decentralized and community-driven project, with a focus on transparency and fairness.

he project is based on the Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm, which is seen as a more energy-efficient alternative to the Proof of Work (PoW) algorithm used by Bitcoin.

Some of the key features of oDoge include faster transaction times, lower transaction fees, and improved scalability compared to Bitcoin. The website also highlights the project's strong security measures and ease of use, which is aimed at making it accessible to a wide range of users.