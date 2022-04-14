Origami hOHM (HOHM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Origami hOHM (HOHM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Origami hOHM (HOHM) Information Origami Finance is the first tokenised leverage protocol on Ethereum and Berachain. Fully integrated with third-party lenders, Origami allows users to achieve non-custodial leveraged exposure to popular looping and other yield strategies via a familiar vault UX. Origami vaults are fully automated to eliminate tedious reward harvesting, maximise capital efficiency, and minimise liquidation risk for the underlying position. Official Website: https://origami.finance

Origami hOHM (HOHM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Origami hOHM (HOHM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 2.18B $ 2.18B $ 2.18B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 24.61M $ 24.61M $ 24.61M All-Time High: $ 0.01149851 $ 0.01149851 $ 0.01149851 All-Time Low: $ 0.01104443 $ 0.01104443 $ 0.01104443 Current Price: $ 0.01127243 $ 0.01127243 $ 0.01127243 Learn more about Origami hOHM (HOHM) price

Origami hOHM (HOHM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Origami hOHM (HOHM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HOHM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HOHM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HOHM's tokenomics, explore HOHM token's live price!

