Origent Ai (ORI) Information At OrigentAi, we facilitate a decentralized network of autonomous AI agents that possess the capabilities to perform complex tasks and make independent decisions. This innovative platform is designed to power substantial innovation and create significant value without the need for direct human intervention. By leveraging advanced AI and blockchain technologies, OrigentAi ensures a transformative approach to automation, promoting efficiency and adaptability across various industries. Official Website: https://origent.ai/ Buy ORI Now!

Origent Ai (ORI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Origent Ai (ORI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 20.29K $ 20.29K $ 20.29K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 98.00M $ 98.00M $ 98.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.70K $ 20.70K $ 20.70K All-Time High: $ 0.00800536 $ 0.00800536 $ 0.00800536 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00020844 $ 0.00020844 $ 0.00020844 Learn more about Origent Ai (ORI) price

Origent Ai (ORI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Origent Ai (ORI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ORI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ORI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ORI's tokenomics, explore ORI token's live price!

