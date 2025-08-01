More About OS

Origin Sonic (OS) Live Price Chart

$0.301312
$0.301312$0.301312
-8.70%1D
USD

Price of Origin Sonic (OS) Today

Origin Sonic (OS) is currently trading at 0.301312 USD with a market cap of $ 10.20M USD. OS to USD price is updated in real-time.

Origin Sonic Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-8.75%
Origin Sonic 24-hour price change
33.95M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the OS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OS price information.

Origin Sonic (OS) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Origin Sonic to USD was $ -0.0289254071516382.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Origin Sonic to USD was $ -0.0054677582.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Origin Sonic to USD was $ -0.0720889562.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Origin Sonic to USD was $ -0.2566117471317645.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0289254071516382-8.75%
30 Days$ -0.0054677582-1.81%
60 Days$ -0.0720889562-23.92%
90 Days$ -0.2566117471317645-45.99%

Origin Sonic (OS) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Origin Sonic: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.295766
$ 0.295766$ 0.295766

$ 0.354031
$ 0.354031$ 0.354031

$ 0.989146
$ 0.989146$ 0.989146

+0.37%

-8.75%

-6.63%

Origin Sonic (OS) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 10.20M
$ 10.20M$ 10.20M

--
----

33.95M
33.95M 33.95M

What is Origin Sonic (OS)

Origin Sonic (OS) is a pure Lossless Token, fully backed by reserves of the network token S. Its robust design and strong peg make it an ideal foundation for attractive yield opportunities across DeFi. Through its rebasing mechanism, Origin Sonic allows holders to earn yield directly in their wallets without needing to stake or lock their assets while maintaining full control over their capital. Origin Sonic is available on the largest decentralized exchanges (DEXs) on the Sonic blockchain. Developed by a team of experts at Origin Protocol.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Origin Sonic (OS) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Origin Sonic (OS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Origin Sonic (OS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Origin Sonic (OS)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

