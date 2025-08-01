What is Origin Sonic (OS)

Origin Sonic (OS) is a pure Lossless Token, fully backed by reserves of the network token S. Its robust design and strong peg make it an ideal foundation for attractive yield opportunities across DeFi. Through its rebasing mechanism, Origin Sonic allows holders to earn yield directly in their wallets without needing to stake or lock their assets while maintaining full control over their capital. Origin Sonic is available on the largest decentralized exchanges (DEXs) on the Sonic blockchain. Developed by a team of experts at Origin Protocol.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Origin Sonic (OS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Origin Sonic (OS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Origin Sonic (OS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OS token's extensive tokenomics now!