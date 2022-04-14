Orki USDK (USDK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Orki USDK (USDK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Orki USDK (USDK) Information Orki Finance is a decentralized stablecoin protocol native to Swellchain, a restaking-focused Layer 2 built on the OP Superchain. The protocol is an exclusive fork of Liquity V2, enabling users to mint USDK—a USD-pegged stablecoin—by depositing yield-bearing collateral such as liquid staking tokens (LSTs) and liquid restaked tokens (LRTs). Orki Finance is designed to provide capital efficiency, risk diversification, and seamless integration with the broader Superchain ecosystem, offering users a permissionless and non-custodial way to access stable liquidity while retaining exposure to staking rewards. Official Website: https://www.orki.finance/ Whitepaper: https://orki-finance.gitbook.io/orki-finance-docs Buy USDK Now!

Orki USDK (USDK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Orki USDK (USDK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 969.19K $ 969.19K $ 969.19K Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 968.28K $ 968.28K $ 968.28K All-Time High: $ 1.056 $ 1.056 $ 1.056 All-Time Low: $ 0.956877 $ 0.956877 $ 0.956877 Current Price: $ 0.999271 $ 0.999271 $ 0.999271 Learn more about Orki USDK (USDK) price

Orki USDK (USDK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Orki USDK (USDK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USDK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USDK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USDK's tokenomics, explore USDK token's live price!

