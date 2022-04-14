Orki USDK (USDK) Tokenomics

Orki USDK (USDK) Information

Orki Finance is a decentralized stablecoin protocol native to Swellchain, a restaking-focused Layer 2 built on the OP Superchain. The protocol is an exclusive fork of Liquity V2, enabling users to mint USDK—a USD-pegged stablecoin—by depositing yield-bearing collateral such as liquid staking tokens (LSTs) and liquid restaked tokens (LRTs). Orki Finance is designed to provide capital efficiency, risk diversification, and seamless integration with the broader Superchain ecosystem, offering users a permissionless and non-custodial way to access stable liquidity while retaining exposure to staking rewards.

Official Website:
https://www.orki.finance/
Whitepaper:
https://orki-finance.gitbook.io/orki-finance-docs

Orki USDK (USDK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Orki USDK (USDK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 969.19K
$ 969.19K$ 969.19K
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 968.28K
$ 968.28K$ 968.28K
All-Time High:
$ 1.056
$ 1.056$ 1.056
All-Time Low:
$ 0.956877
$ 0.956877$ 0.956877
Current Price:
$ 0.999271
$ 0.999271$ 0.999271

Orki USDK (USDK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Orki USDK (USDK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of USDK tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many USDK tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand USDK's tokenomics, explore USDK token's live price!

USDK Price Prediction

Want to know where USDK might be heading? Our USDK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.