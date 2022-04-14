ORYNTH (ORY) Tokenomics
Orynth — Your AI No Code Gateway to the Solana Universe
Orynth is an AI-powered no code platform that makes building on Solana as simple as describing an idea. Anyone can turn a prompt into a fully functional blockchain application in minutes without writing code or dealing with blockchain complexity.
Just describe what you want to create, whether it is a trading bot, a staking dashboard, a launchpad, a game, or a DeFi protocol. Orynth instantly generates, deploys, and hosts it on Solana. There is no setup, no smart contract pain, and no backend chaos.
With Orynth you can go from idea to live app in the time it takes to make coffee. The platform handles everything from the interface to the on chain logic, while AI ensures performance, security, and efficiency.
Our vision is to make Solana development as easy as sending a text. Creation should be open to everyone, not just those who can code. With Orynth, anyone from a curious beginner to a seasoned builder can launch the next big thing.
From idea to prompt to app to impact. That is the Orynth way.
ORYNTH (ORY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ORYNTH (ORY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ORY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ORY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.