OSCA Stack (OSCA) Information OSCA Stack is a modular Web3 infrastructure platform that enables private transactions, real-time smart contract simulation, and secure decentralized trading. Built with a privacy-first philosophy, OSCA Stack combines AI-driven audit technology, gasless Ethereum mainnet forks, and scalable developer infrastructure. From anonymous ETH transfers to rug-free token launches, OSCA Stack empowers builders and traders with the tools to operate trustlessly—no KYC, no intermediaries, just full control over your on-chain activity. Official Website: https://oscastack.com Buy OSCA Now!

Market Cap: $ 1.21M
Total Supply: $ 1.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.21M
All-Time High: $ 3.42
All-Time Low: $ 0.349303
Current Price: $ 1.21

OSCA Stack (OSCA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OSCA Stack (OSCA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OSCA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OSCA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OSCA's tokenomics, explore OSCA token's live price!

