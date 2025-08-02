Osiris Price (OSIRI)
Osiris (OSIRI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 9.62K USD. OSIRI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Osiris to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Osiris to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Osiris to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Osiris to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-76.07%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-60.28%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Osiris: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+23.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OSIRI is part of an all-in-one ecosystem focused on creating and managing AI agents on the Sui blockchain. It serves as a foundational utility token within the Resurrect.fun platform, enabling users to launch AI agent projects, receive free airdrops, and seamlessly interact with the Sui-based AI ecosystem. The project aims to lower the barrier to entry for AI agent development, allowing both experienced and novice developers to create and customize AI agents with just a few clicks.
