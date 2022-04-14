OSOL (OSOL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OSOL (OSOL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OSOL (OSOL) Information OSOL operates as an index fund, tracking Solana's top 100 AI projects. Think of OSOL as the S&P500 of Solana-based AI projects, including AI infrastructure projects, AI agents, and AI meme tokens. OSOL employs a systematic investment approach to track and weight the leading AI, AI-Infra, AI-DePINs, AI-Agents, AI-Memes, built on Solana. The index provides both institutional and retail investors with diversified exposure to the growing AI sector through a single, professionally managed instrument. Official Website: https://osol.ai Whitepaper: https://docs.o.xyz/p/7_VtpXrTwG8rNr/USDOSOL-100-AI-INDEX

OSOL (OSOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OSOL (OSOL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.36M Total Supply: $ 999.99M Circulating Supply: $ 999.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.36M All-Time High: $ 0.292018 All-Time Low: $ 0.00103876 Current Price: $ 0.00135763

OSOL (OSOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OSOL (OSOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OSOL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OSOL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

