Discover key insights into Otherworld (OWN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Otherworld (OWN) Information

Otherworld is an IP and content-powered social ecosystem powered by the OWN Protocol, a decentralized social graph and framework for Web3 social applications. The OWN protocol supports features that are common and familiar in existing major social applications, so that users can easily onboard and start enjoying the benefits of decentralized social and digital asset ownership.

Otherworld owns IP usage rights for numerous blue chip entertainment IPs, and intends on developing a decentralized content universe using these IPs.

Through partnerships with leading creators and entertainment companies, Otherworld will provide compelling stories and experiences, from thrilling webcomics to dynamic music experiences, Otherworld's content offers a blend of entertainment and community engagement.

By incorporating this exclusive content into its decentralized social platform, Otherworld seamlessly merges social engagement with immersive storytelling, setting a new benchmark for content-driven social ecosystems.

The first of many in-house content is Solo Leveling: Unlimited, an interactive NFT collecting experience.