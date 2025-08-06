What is OTSea (OTSEA)

What is the project about? OTSea is an OTC trading platform which allows users to swap ERC20 tokens with one another. What makes your project unique? We offer unique first-to-market features like crowdfunding an ERC20 bag to multiple order fillers. The OTC market is still very untapped and OTSea is one of the first movers. We have our product ready for beta launch. History of your project. The team has been working on the OTSea platform for several months and launched the OTSEA ERC20 token on Sept 16, 2023. What’s next for your project? Launching the platform on otsea.xyz What can your token be used for? Reduced fees on OTSEA platform as well as share of dividend distribution.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

OTSea (OTSEA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

OTSea (OTSEA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OTSea (OTSEA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OTSEA token's extensive tokenomics now!