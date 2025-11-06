Otto AI (OTTO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.0010815 24H High $ 0.00137352 All Time High $ 0.00427831 Lowest Price $ 0.00106955 Price Change (1H) -1.15% Price Change (1D) -13.16% Price Change (7D) -26.48%

Otto AI (OTTO) real-time price is $0.00108004. Over the past 24 hours, OTTO traded between a low of $ 0.0010815 and a high of $ 0.00137352, showing active market volatility. OTTO's all-time high price is $ 0.00427831, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00106955.

In terms of short-term performance, OTTO has changed by -1.15% over the past hour, -13.16% over 24 hours, and -26.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Otto AI (OTTO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 313.53K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.08M Circulation Supply 289.44M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Otto AI is $ 313.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OTTO is 289.44M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.08M.