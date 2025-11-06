ExchangeDEX+
The live Otto AI price today is 0.00108004 USD. Track real-time OTTO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore OTTO price trend easily at MEXC now.

$0.00108431
$0.00108431
Otto AI (OTTO) Live Price Chart
Otto AI (OTTO) Price Information (USD)

$ 0.0010815
$ 0.0010815
$ 0.00137352
$ 0.00137352
$ 0.0010815
24H Low

$ 0.00137352
24H High

Otto AI (OTTO) real-time price is $0.00108004. Over the past 24 hours, OTTO traded between a low of $ 0.0010815 and a high of $ 0.00137352, showing active market volatility. OTTO's all-time high price is $ 0.00427831, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00106955.

In terms of short-term performance, OTTO has changed by -1.15% over the past hour, -13.16% over 24 hours, and -26.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Otto AI (OTTO) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Otto AI is $ 313.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OTTO is 289.44M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.08M.

Otto AI (OTTO) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Otto AI to USD was $ -0.000163774178213771.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Otto AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Otto AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Otto AI to USD was $ 0.

Today$ -0.000163774178213771-13.16%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Otto AI (OTTO)

Otto AI is an AI-powered platform designed to simplify user interaction with DeFi and Crypto. The project aims to address significant barriers to DeFi adoption, such as overwhelming complexity and a fragmented user experience. It functions as a dual-pronged ecosystem.

The first component is the Otto AI Co-Pilot, a consumer-facing web platform that allows users to execute complex tasks using simple, natural language commands. Its capabilities include portfolio analysis, automated airdrop farming, simplified token swaps, and cross-chain bridging.

The second component is the Otto AI Agent Swarm, an ecosystem of specialized AI agents built for the Virtuals Agent Commerce Protocol (ACP) and x402, networks that allows AI agents to transact securely with each other. These agents provide services like market analysis and news intelligence, and are designed to be hired by other dApps or accessed by end-users through intermediary AI agents like @Butler_Agent or directly in their browsers.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Otto AI (OTTO) Resource

Otto AI (OTTO) Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Otto AI (OTTO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Otto AI (OTTO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Otto AI.

Check the Otto AI price prediction now!

Otto AI (OTTO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Otto AI (OTTO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OTTO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Otto AI (OTTO)

How much is Otto AI (OTTO) worth today?
The live OTTO price in USD is 0.00108004 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current OTTO to USD price?
The current price of OTTO to USD is $ 0.00108004. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Otto AI?
The market cap for OTTO is $ 313.53K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of OTTO?
The circulating supply of OTTO is 289.44M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of OTTO?
OTTO achieved an ATH price of 0.00427831 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of OTTO?
OTTO saw an ATL price of 0.00106955 USD.
What is the trading volume of OTTO?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for OTTO is -- USD.
Will OTTO go higher this year?
OTTO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out OTTO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Otto AI (OTTO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)	Type	Information
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

