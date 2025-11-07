Otto AI is an AI-powered platform designed to simplify user interaction with DeFi and Crypto. The project aims to address significant barriers to DeFi adoption, such as overwhelming complexity and a fragmented user experience. It functions as a dual-pronged ecosystem.

The first component is the Otto AI Co-Pilot, a consumer-facing web platform that allows users to execute complex tasks using simple, natural language commands. Its capabilities include portfolio analysis, automated airdrop farming, simplified token swaps, and cross-chain bridging.

The second component is the Otto AI Agent Swarm, an ecosystem of specialized AI agents built for the Virtuals Agent Commerce Protocol (ACP) and x402, networks that allows AI agents to transact securely with each other. These agents provide services like market analysis and news intelligence, and are designed to be hired by other dApps or accessed by end-users through intermediary AI agents like @Butler_Agent or directly in their browsers.