Launched on 23/08/2023 by a team based in the United Kingdom, the project is a layer 1 centralized exchange improving the infrastructure of Ethereum using Proof of Stake. The mission is to enable faster transaction settlement and incentivize activities through staking and affiliate commission programs.

OTX EXCHANGE (OTX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OTX EXCHANGE (OTX) How much is OTX EXCHANGE (OTX) worth today? The live OTX price in USD is 0.00015726 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current OTX to USD price? $ 0.00015726 . Check out The current price of OTX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of OTX EXCHANGE? The market cap for OTX is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of OTX? The circulating supply of OTX is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of OTX? OTX achieved an ATH price of 2.13 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of OTX? OTX saw an ATL price of 0.00006562 USD . What is the trading volume of OTX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for OTX is -- USD . Will OTX go higher this year? OTX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out OTX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

