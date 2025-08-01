Ouroboros Price (ORX)
Ouroboros (ORX) is currently trading at 0.04838972 USD with a market cap of $ 5.52M USD. ORX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ORX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ORX price information.
During today, the price change of Ouroboros to USD was $ +0.00648169.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ouroboros to USD was $ +0.0651165848.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ouroboros to USD was $ +0.0804801902.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ouroboros to USD was $ +0.02228040870431304.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00648169
|+15.47%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0651165848
|+134.57%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0804801902
|+166.32%
|90 Days
|$ +0.02228040870431304
|+85.34%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ouroboros: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-6.87%
+15.47%
+75.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ORX is a TitanX ecosystem asset, and as such, the launch phase is tailored to massively incentivise the locking of TitanX within the ORX minter contract. To achieve this, a massive 95% of supply is given to TitanX deposits. This is reflected in the expected ROI's of the minter shortly after launch. For those with little time, or a lack of desire to understand the more complex push/pull factors included in the ORX supply distribution, simply deposit TitanX via the 'DEPOSIT TITANX' tab, and hold for as long as you are comfortable. You can track the status of your ORX vests in the 'Vest ORX' tab further down the page. ORX Acquisition Methods There are two primary methods of acquiring ORX via the minter. The first is via TitanX deposits, and the second is via Ethereum deposits. If both routes needed to be summed up in a sentence: TitanX Deposits: are for those who want a majority stake in ORX, at the cost of greater time preference, less agility, and a once off claim process which penalises early claims. Ethereum Deposits: are for those who want to support protocol liquidity, in exchange for the added benefit of capital agility, the earliest unlock time, and progressive unlocking (meaning no early claim penalties). Since ETH contributors are getting a much smaller percentage of supply, and are directly supporting protocol liquidity, a disproportionate share of future airdrops (IF they happen) MAY go toward ETH contributors.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Ouroboros (ORX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ORX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ORX to VND
₫1,273.3754818
|1 ORX to AUD
A$0.075004066
|1 ORX to GBP
￡0.03629229
|1 ORX to EUR
€0.0420990564
|1 ORX to USD
$0.04838972
|1 ORX to MYR
RM0.2066241044
|1 ORX to TRY
₺1.967042118
|1 ORX to JPY
¥7.258458
|1 ORX to ARS
ARS$66.3781145128
|1 ORX to RUB
₽3.8842428244
|1 ORX to INR
₹4.2302293224
|1 ORX to IDR
Rp793.2739714368
|1 ORX to KRW
₩67.8675500944
|1 ORX to PHP
₱2.8119266292
|1 ORX to EGP
￡E.2.3531920836
|1 ORX to BRL
R$0.2704985348
|1 ORX to CAD
C$0.0667778136
|1 ORX to BDT
৳5.9122559896
|1 ORX to NGN
₦74.1035333108
|1 ORX to UAH
₴2.0173674268
|1 ORX to VES
Bs5.95193556
|1 ORX to CLP
$47.08319756
|1 ORX to PKR
Rs13.7194534144
|1 ORX to KZT
₸26.3128780444
|1 ORX to THB
฿1.5866989188
|1 ORX to TWD
NT$1.4487882168
|1 ORX to AED
د.إ0.1775902724
|1 ORX to CHF
Fr0.0391956732
|1 ORX to HKD
HK$0.3793754048
|1 ORX to MAD
.د.م0.4413142464
|1 ORX to MXN
$0.9140818108
|1 ORX to PLN
zł0.1809775528
|1 ORX to RON
лв0.2148503568
|1 ORX to SEK
kr0.474219256
|1 ORX to BGN
лв0.0827464212
|1 ORX to HUF
Ft16.9310791308
|1 ORX to CZK
Kč1.04037898
|1 ORX to KWD
د.ك0.01480725432
|1 ORX to ILS
₪0.1650089452