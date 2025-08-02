What is Outerscope (OUTER)

Outerscope Records pioneers the future of entertainment at the intersection of AI and music. We're building the next wave of global superstars who will dominate charts and transform culture—indistinguishable from the biggest names in music today. Further, Outerscope will focus on leveraging AI to craft unique user experiences catered to each listener's unique tastes and moods, creating a personal soundtrack in ways that weren't possible before. Our mission: to redefine how music is created, discovered, and experienced in the digital age.

Outerscope (OUTER) Resource Official Website

Outerscope (OUTER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Outerscope (OUTER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OUTER token's extensive tokenomics now!