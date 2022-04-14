Outerscope (OUTER) Tokenomics
Outerscope (OUTER) Information
Outerscope Records pioneers the future of entertainment at the intersection of AI and music. We're building the next wave of global superstars who will dominate charts and transform culture—indistinguishable from the biggest names in music today.
Further, Outerscope will focus on leveraging AI to craft unique user experiences catered to each listener's unique tastes and moods, creating a personal soundtrack in ways that weren't possible before.
Our mission: to redefine how music is created, discovered, and experienced in the digital age.
Outerscope (OUTER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Outerscope (OUTER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Outerscope (OUTER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Outerscope (OUTER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OUTER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OUTER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand OUTER's tokenomics, explore OUTER token's live price!
OUTER Price Prediction
Want to know where OUTER might be heading? Our OUTER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.