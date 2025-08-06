What is Overnight Finance (OVN)

At the core of Overnight is the concept of stablecoin-based DeFi. The platform introduces stablecoins like USD+, DAI+, and USDT+ that are designed to maintain a stable value relative to their underlying assets. These stablecoins serve as foundational building blocks for users to access various opportunities within the DeFi landscape. Overnight.fi is a protocol focusing on asset management, with a specialization in neutral-risk strategies. At the heart of its product line is USD+, which is a yield-driven stablecoin, fully backed by collateral. This collateral for USD+ is rooted in DeFi strategies that generate returns. These strategies encompass lending to platforms like Aave, and include both stablecoin-to-stablecoin and neutral-risk strategies. The goal of issuing OVN is twofold: Promote and popularize USD+, which is achieved with using OVN for bribes; Establish a robust & decentralized risk monitoring and management processes at the protocol level. OVN token will provide standard voting rights which will be key to realizing the vision of decentralized risk-management. OVN token should help align community incentives with this goal: to reward for supporting conservative risk decisions, and for vetoing aggressive ones.

