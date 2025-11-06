Overtime (OVER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.309159 24H High $ 0.319844 All Time High $ 0.369086 Lowest Price $ 0.095069 Price Change (1H) -0.29% Price Change (1D) +2.71% Price Change (7D) +7.83%

Overtime (OVER) real-time price is $0.3178. Over the past 24 hours, OVER traded between a low of $ 0.309159 and a high of $ 0.319844, showing active market volatility. OVER's all-time high price is $ 0.369086, while its all-time low price is $ 0.095069.

In terms of short-term performance, OVER has changed by -0.29% over the past hour, +2.71% over 24 hours, and +7.83% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Overtime (OVER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.67M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.67M Circulation Supply 61.97M Total Supply 61,971,000.0

The current Market Cap of Overtime is $ 19.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OVER is 61.97M, with a total supply of 61971000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.67M.