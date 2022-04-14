OwO Solana (OWO) Tokenomics

OwO Solana (OWO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into OwO Solana (OWO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
OwO Solana (OWO) Information

The OwO meme on Solana taps into the long-standing internet culture of the "OwO" face — a cute, playful emoticon that conveys excitement, surprise, or affection. Originating around 2015, OwO became one of the most popular emojis on Discord and Twitch, where millions of users adopted it daily in chats, emotes, and reaction memes. With its wide expressive eyes and cheerful vibe, it evolved into countless variations. On Solana, OwO has found new life as a community-driven meme coin, merging this iconic internet symbol with blockchain culture. This blend of nostalgic internet joy and crypto memes helps keep OwO fresh, popular, and instantly recognizable among both crypto enthusiasts and long-time meme lovers.

Official Website:
https://owosol.com/

OwO Solana (OWO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for OwO Solana (OWO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 77.50K
$ 77.50K
Total Supply:
$ 997.90M
$ 997.90M
Circulating Supply:
$ 997.90M
$ 997.90M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 77.50K
$ 77.50K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

OwO Solana (OWO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of OwO Solana (OWO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of OWO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many OWO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

OWO Price Prediction

Want to know where OWO might be heading? Our OWO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.