OX Labs (OXLABS) Information OX Labs is a decentralized AI coordination protocol built on Solana. It provides users with access to a growing library of advanced AI models without subscriptions or usage-based fees. Users gain access through token-based permissions that require holding $OXLABS. All operations, including tool management, treasury spending, and marketing decisions, are governed transparently via an on-chain DAO. Swap fees collected through the platform are used to purchase and burn $OXLABS, reinforcing a deflationary and community-aligned token economy. Official Website: https://oxlabs.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.oxlabs.ai/ Buy OXLABS Now!

OX Labs (OXLABS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OX Labs (OXLABS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.04K $ 13.04K $ 13.04K Total Supply: $ 996.49M $ 996.49M $ 996.49M Circulating Supply: $ 936.49M $ 936.49M $ 936.49M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.87K $ 13.87K $ 13.87K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about OX Labs (OXLABS) price

OX Labs (OXLABS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OX Labs (OXLABS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OXLABS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OXLABS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OXLABS's tokenomics, explore OXLABS token's live price!

