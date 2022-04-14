Oxbull (OXI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Oxbull (OXI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Oxbull (OXI) Information Since Oxbull’s inception in February 2021, the team has been consistently involved in pushing the envelop of blockchain innovation and living the motto: charging the future of blockchain, bringing groundbreaking projects into the space and gradually establishing ourselves as the #1 ranked Launchpad and IDO platform in both current ROI and ATH ROI, with a tiering system that everyone can participate. Official Website: https://oxbull.tech Buy OXI Now!

Market Cap: $ 2.81M
Total Supply: $ 12.35M
Circulating Supply: $ 11.98M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.89M
All-Time High: $ 0.74021
All-Time Low: $ 0.13975
Current Price: $ 0.234287

Oxbull (OXI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Oxbull (OXI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OXI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OXI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OXI's tokenomics, explore OXI token's live price!

