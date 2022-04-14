OXYLON (OXL) Tokenomics
OXYLON (OXL) Information
OXYLON is a decentralized ecosystem focused on sustainability, green technology, and blockchain innovation. It aims to bridge the gap between environmental impact and decentralized finance (DeFi) by creating a token-driven platform that incentivizes eco-friendly actions and supports green projects globally.
The native token, OXL, powers the OXYLON ecosystem, serving multiple roles such as staking, governance, rewards, and utility within various decentralized applications (dApps). Through strategic partnerships and blockchain integration, OXYLON supports initiatives like carbon credit trading, green energy financing, and transparent ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) reporting.
With a commitment to transparency, security, and real-world impact, OXYLON positions itself as a pioneer in the growing "GreenFi" sector — combining environmental responsibility with Web3 technologies.
OXYLON (OXL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for OXYLON (OXL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
OXYLON (OXL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of OXYLON (OXL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OXL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OXL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
OXL Price Prediction
Disclaimer
