ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The live Ozapay price today is 0.03522452 USD. Track real-time OZA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore OZA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Ozapay price today is 0.03522452 USD. Track real-time OZA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore OZA price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About OZA

OZA Price Info

What is OZA

OZA Whitepaper

OZA Official Website

OZA Tokenomics

OZA Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Ozapay Logo

Ozapay Price (OZA)

Unlisted

1 OZA to USD Live Price:

$0.03522452
$0.03522452$0.03522452
-5.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Ozapay (OZA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:14:49 (UTC+8)

Ozapay (OZA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03491548
$ 0.03491548$ 0.03491548
24H Low
$ 0.03810657
$ 0.03810657$ 0.03810657
24H High

$ 0.03491548
$ 0.03491548$ 0.03491548

$ 0.03810657
$ 0.03810657$ 0.03810657

$ 0.04616339
$ 0.04616339$ 0.04616339

$ 0.0155504
$ 0.0155504$ 0.0155504

-3.18%

-5.48%

+3.89%

+3.89%

Ozapay (OZA) real-time price is $0.03522452. Over the past 24 hours, OZA traded between a low of $ 0.03491548 and a high of $ 0.03810657, showing active market volatility. OZA's all-time high price is $ 0.04616339, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0155504.

In terms of short-term performance, OZA has changed by -3.18% over the past hour, -5.48% over 24 hours, and +3.89% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ozapay (OZA) Market Information

$ 26.55M
$ 26.55M$ 26.55M

--
----

$ 34.85M
$ 34.85M$ 34.85M

759.59M
759.59M 759.59M

996,889,063.74
996,889,063.74 996,889,063.74

The current Market Cap of Ozapay is $ 26.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OZA is 759.59M, with a total supply of 996889063.74. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.85M.

Ozapay (OZA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Ozapay to USD was $ -0.00204513706725183.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ozapay to USD was $ +0.0045798427.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ozapay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ozapay to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00204513706725183-5.48%
30 Days$ +0.0045798427+13.00%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Ozapay (OZA)

OZAPAY is a hybrid payment application that bridges the fiat and crypto worlds through self-custody. It enables users to pay, receive, and exchange in euro, dollar, pound sterling, or cryptocurrencies via NFC or QR code, without the need for a payment terminal. The ecosystem includes both virtual and physical Mastercard cards, a cashback system in OZA tokens provided by merchants, and a partner network offering up to 70% discounts. The OZA token is at the core of the model, serving as both a reward mechanism and a transactional asset. The project’s purpose is to deliver a sovereign, simple alternative to traditional banking while complying with regulatory standards (KYC/KYB/AML).

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Ozapay (OZA) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Ozapay Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Ozapay (OZA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Ozapay (OZA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Ozapay.

Check the Ozapay price prediction now!

OZA to Local Currencies

Ozapay (OZA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ozapay (OZA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OZA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ozapay (OZA)

How much is Ozapay (OZA) worth today?
The live OZA price in USD is 0.03522452 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current OZA to USD price?
The current price of OZA to USD is $ 0.03522452. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Ozapay?
The market cap for OZA is $ 26.55M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of OZA?
The circulating supply of OZA is 759.59M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of OZA?
OZA achieved an ATH price of 0.04616339 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of OZA?
OZA saw an ATL price of 0.0155504 USD.
What is the trading volume of OZA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for OZA is -- USD.
Will OZA go higher this year?
OZA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out OZA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:14:49 (UTC+8)

Ozapay (OZA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,913.36
$102,913.36$102,913.36

-0.78%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,366.20
$3,366.20$3,366.20

-0.95%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$158.18
$158.18$158.18

-1.45%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0003
$1.0003$1.0003

+0.03%

UCN Logo

UCN

UCN

$1,479.37
$1,479.37$1,479.37

+0.22%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,913.36
$102,913.36$102,913.36

-0.78%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,366.20
$3,366.20$3,366.20

-0.95%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2914
$2.2914$2.2914

+0.65%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$158.18
$158.18$158.18

-1.45%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$1.0596
$1.0596$1.0596

-2.35%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Neuralinker Logo

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN51 Logo

SN51

SN51

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN64 Logo

SN64

SN64

$29.35
$29.35$29.35

+95.66%

Folks Finance Logo

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$4.942
$4.942$4.942

+394.20%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1830
$0.1830$0.1830

+266.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Arbit Logo

Arbit

ARBT

$0.042250
$0.042250$0.042250

+4,125.00%

Folks Finance Logo

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$4.942
$4.942$4.942

+394.20%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1830
$0.1830$0.1830

+266.00%

DramaBits Logo

DramaBits

DRAMA

$0.000005346
$0.000005346$0.000005346

+183.15%

Sapien Logo

Sapien

SAPIEN

$0.31582
$0.31582$0.31582

+149.12%