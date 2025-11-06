Ozapay (OZA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.03491548 24H High $ 0.03810657 All Time High $ 0.04616339 Lowest Price $ 0.0155504 Price Change (1H) -3.18% Price Change (1D) -5.48% Price Change (7D) +3.89%

Ozapay (OZA) real-time price is $0.03522452. Over the past 24 hours, OZA traded between a low of $ 0.03491548 and a high of $ 0.03810657, showing active market volatility. OZA's all-time high price is $ 0.04616339, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0155504.

In terms of short-term performance, OZA has changed by -3.18% over the past hour, -5.48% over 24 hours, and +3.89% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ozapay (OZA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 26.55M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.85M Circulation Supply 759.59M Total Supply 996,889,063.74

The current Market Cap of Ozapay is $ 26.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OZA is 759.59M, with a total supply of 996889063.74. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.85M.