Ozapay (OZA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Ozapay (OZA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-07 03:00:54 (UTC+8)
Ozapay (OZA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ozapay (OZA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 30.34M
$ 30.34M
Total Supply:
$ 996.89M
$ 996.89M
Circulating Supply:
$ 759.59M
$ 759.59M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 39.82M
$ 39.82M
All-Time High:
$ 0.04616339
$ 0.04616339
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0155504
$ 0.0155504
Current Price:
$ 0.03985634
$ 0.03985634

Ozapay (OZA) Information

OZAPAY is a hybrid payment application that bridges the fiat and crypto worlds through self-custody. It enables users to pay, receive, and exchange in euro, dollar, pound sterling, or cryptocurrencies via NFC or QR code, without the need for a payment terminal. The ecosystem includes both virtual and physical Mastercard cards, a cashback system in OZA tokens provided by merchants, and a partner network offering up to 70% discounts. The OZA token is at the core of the model, serving as both a reward mechanism and a transactional asset. The project’s purpose is to deliver a sovereign, simple alternative to traditional banking while complying with regulatory standards (KYC/KYB/AML).

Official Website:
https://www.ozapay.me
Whitepaper:
https://fr.ozapay.me/pdf.whitepaper

Ozapay (OZA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Ozapay (OZA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of OZA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many OZA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

