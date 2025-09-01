What is Ozarus (OZARUS)

Ozarus is an AI-powered on-chain intelligence platform built on Solana, designed to protect traders and communities from scams, rugpulls, and high-risk tokens. The platform scans thousands of tokens daily, providing real-time risk scores, security audits, and token reliability insights. Its mission is to make Solana’s ecosystem safer, transforming trading from speculation-driven chaos into a transparent, data-backed environment.

Ozarus (OZARUS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Ozarus (OZARUS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ozarus (OZARUS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OZARUS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ozarus (OZARUS) How much is Ozarus (OZARUS) worth today? The live OZARUS price in USD is 0.00006154 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current OZARUS to USD price? $ 0.00006154 . Check out The current price of OZARUS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Ozarus? The market cap for OZARUS is $ 61.54K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of OZARUS? The circulating supply of OZARUS is 1000.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of OZARUS? OZARUS achieved an ATH price of 0.00006553 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of OZARUS? OZARUS saw an ATL price of 0.00005035 USD . What is the trading volume of OZARUS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for OZARUS is -- USD . Will OZARUS go higher this year? OZARUS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out OZARUS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

