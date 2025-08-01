What is PAC Protocol (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC), based in the US, aims to provide next-generation blockchain network solutions to solve real-world problems. It claims to be one of the largest truly decentralized masternode networks in the world (source: www.masternodes.online) with nearly over 13,000 active nodes located worldwide. Its network is based on the energy efficient Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm which greatly reduces its overall carbon footprint. For more information about PAC Global or if you are interested in partnering with the project, please either contact Drew Saunders, Chairman of the Board at [email protected] or David Gokhshtein, CEO at [email protected] or visit @PACcoinOfficial or website at (www.pacglobal.io).

PAC Protocol (PAC) Resource Official Website

PAC Protocol (PAC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PAC Protocol (PAC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PAC token's extensive tokenomics now!