What is Paca AI (PACA)

Alpaca Network is an on-ramp for AI agents, decentralized R&D lab and marketplace for Artificial Intelligence (AI). The project is focused on making AI more accessible and affordable by creating a platform for collaboration between AI developers and users. The marketplace allows developers to share their models and tools, while users can access these resources to complete tasks or build new AI solutions. The project's goal is to democratize AI technology and make it accessible to a wider range of individuals and businesses.

Paca AI (PACA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Paca AI (PACA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Paca AI (PACA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PACA token's extensive tokenomics now!