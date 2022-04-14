Paca AI (PACA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Paca AI (PACA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Paca AI (PACA) Information Alpaca Network is an on-ramp for AI agents, decentralized R&D lab and marketplace for Artificial Intelligence (AI). The project is focused on making AI more accessible and affordable by creating a platform for collaboration between AI developers and users. The marketplace allows developers to share their models and tools, while users can access these resources to complete tasks or build new AI solutions. The project's goal is to democratize AI technology and make it accessible to a wider range of individuals and businesses. Official Website: https://www.alpacanetwork.ai/ Whitepaper: https://www.alpacanetwork.ai/whitepaper Buy PACA Now!

Paca AI (PACA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Paca AI (PACA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.37M $ 1.37M $ 1.37M Total Supply: $ 1.20B $ 1.20B $ 1.20B Circulating Supply: $ 753.69M $ 753.69M $ 753.69M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.19M $ 2.19M $ 2.19M All-Time High: $ 0.01178802 $ 0.01178802 $ 0.01178802 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00182105 $ 0.00182105 $ 0.00182105 Learn more about Paca AI (PACA) price

Paca AI (PACA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Paca AI (PACA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PACA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PACA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PACA's tokenomics, explore PACA token's live price!

