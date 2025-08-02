Paimon Stripe SPV Token Price (STRP)
Paimon Stripe SPV Token (STRP) is currently trading at 45.11 USD with a market cap of $ 1.00M USD. STRP to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Paimon Stripe SPV Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Paimon Stripe SPV Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Paimon Stripe SPV Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Paimon Stripe SPV Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Paimon Stripe SPV Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
STRP tokenizes fractional ownership in a BVI SPV holding Stripe shares through VC partners. Stripe, a fintech leader ($91.5B valuation), processes $1.4T/year in payments. STRP grants economic exposure to Stripe’s growth, driven by digital commerce expansion and a potential IPO. A 1% SPV management fee applies at liquidation. Secondary trading may occur on Paimon’s platform. Tokens are issued on BNB Chain, with plans for multi-chain expansion.
Understanding the tokenomics of Paimon Stripe SPV Token (STRP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STRP token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 STRP to VND
₫1,187,069.65
|1 STRP to AUD
A$69.4694
|1 STRP to GBP
￡33.8325
|1 STRP to EUR
€38.7946
|1 STRP to USD
$45.11
|1 STRP to MYR
RM192.6197
|1 STRP to TRY
₺1,833.2704
|1 STRP to JPY
¥6,631.17
|1 STRP to ARS
ARS$61,541.3175
|1 STRP to RUB
₽3,608.8
|1 STRP to INR
₹3,932.6898
|1 STRP to IDR
Rp739,508.0784
|1 STRP to KRW
₩62,652.3768
|1 STRP to PHP
₱2,604.2003
|1 STRP to EGP
￡E.2,195.0526
|1 STRP to BRL
R$249.9094
|1 STRP to CAD
C$61.8007
|1 STRP to BDT
৳5,512.442
|1 STRP to NGN
₦69,187.0114
|1 STRP to UAH
₴1,884.6958
|1 STRP to VES
Bs5,548.53
|1 STRP to CLP
$43,711.59
|1 STRP to PKR
Rs12,778.7608
|1 STRP to KZT
₸24,476.2349
|1 STRP to THB
฿1,466.075
|1 STRP to TWD
NT$1,341.1203
|1 STRP to AED
د.إ165.5537
|1 STRP to CHF
Fr36.088
|1 STRP to HKD
HK$354.1135
|1 STRP to MAD
.د.م409.5988
|1 STRP to MXN
$851.6768
|1 STRP to PLN
zł166.4559
|1 STRP to RON
лв197.5818
|1 STRP to SEK
kr436.2137
|1 STRP to BGN
лв76.2359
|1 STRP to HUF
Ft15,533.6285
|1 STRP to CZK
Kč958.1364
|1 STRP to KWD
د.ك13.75855
|1 STRP to ILS
₪153.8251