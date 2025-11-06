Pain (PAIN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.948927 $ 0.948927 $ 0.948927 24H Low $ 0.98067 $ 0.98067 $ 0.98067 24H High 24H Low $ 0.948927$ 0.948927 $ 0.948927 24H High $ 0.98067$ 0.98067 $ 0.98067 All Time High $ 24.3$ 24.3 $ 24.3 Lowest Price $ 0.892391$ 0.892391 $ 0.892391 Price Change (1H) -0.15% Price Change (1D) -1.23% Price Change (7D) -19.29% Price Change (7D) -19.29%

Pain (PAIN) real-time price is $0.950652. Over the past 24 hours, PAIN traded between a low of $ 0.948927 and a high of $ 0.98067, showing active market volatility. PAIN's all-time high price is $ 24.3, while its all-time low price is $ 0.892391.

In terms of short-term performance, PAIN has changed by -0.15% over the past hour, -1.23% over 24 hours, and -19.29% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Pain (PAIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.75M$ 4.75M $ 4.75M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.50M$ 9.50M $ 9.50M Circulation Supply 5.00M 5.00M 5.00M Total Supply 9,999,903.989093 9,999,903.989093 9,999,903.989093

The current Market Cap of Pain is $ 4.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PAIN is 5.00M, with a total supply of 9999903.989093. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.50M.