What is Pairs (PAIRS)

Pairs is building what we believe will be the first profit-sharing decentralized exchange (DEX), merging the best of decentralized finance (DeFi) with the compliance and reliability of centralized finance (CeFi). Our goal is to offer a single platform where users can trade digital assets across chains, seamlessly convert them into real-world currencies (and vice versa), and directly participate in the platform’s revenue. This document walks you through our vision for Pairs—from the technological foundations that enable streamlined cross-chain trading to the profit-sharing framework that puts value back into the hands of our community. We’re excited to share how we aim to redefine what it means to participate in a decentralized exchange.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Pairs (PAIRS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Pairs (PAIRS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pairs (PAIRS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PAIRS token's extensive tokenomics now!