Pairs is building what we believe will be the first profit-sharing decentralized exchange (DEX), merging the best of decentralized finance (DeFi) with the compliance and reliability of centralized finance (CeFi). Our goal is to offer a single platform where users can trade digital assets across chains, seamlessly convert them into real-world currencies (and vice versa), and directly participate in the platform’s revenue.
This document walks you through our vision for Pairs—from the technological foundations that enable streamlined cross-chain trading to the profit-sharing framework that puts value back into the hands of our community. We’re excited to share how we aim to redefine what it means to participate in a decentralized exchange.
Pairs (PAIRS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pairs (PAIRS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PAIRS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PAIRS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
