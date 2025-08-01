Pajamas Cat Price (PAJAMAS)
Pajamas Cat (PAJAMAS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 362.67K USD. PAJAMAS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PAJAMAS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PAJAMAS price information.
During today, the price change of Pajamas Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pajamas Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pajamas Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pajamas Cat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.27%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-21.80%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-17.38%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pajamas Cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.17%
-7.27%
-15.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
YouTube Cat, Pajamas On May 22, 2005, YouTube co-founder Steve Chen became the first person ever to upload a cat video onto the Youtube - this 30-second clip of his pet playing with a rope, titled "Pajamas and Nick Drake."
Understanding the tokenomics of Pajamas Cat (PAJAMAS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PAJAMAS token's extensive tokenomics now!
