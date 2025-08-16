What is Palapa (PLPA)

PLPA is the platform token of the Bittime platform and serves as essential functional module of Bittime, empowering the entire Bittime ecosystem. It serves multiple key functions including paying for trading fees with discounts, acting as a settlement token for staking, unlocking VIP levels, earning staking rewards, governance function, and enjoying free withdrawal and deposit quotas. PLPA enables both financial benefits and deeper user engagement across Bittime’s services.

Palapa (PLPA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Palapa (PLPA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PLPA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Palapa (PLPA) How much is Palapa (PLPA) worth today? The live PLPA price in USD is 0.00575467 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PLPA to USD price? $ 0.00575467 . Check out The current price of PLPA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Palapa? The market cap for PLPA is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PLPA? The circulating supply of PLPA is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PLPA? PLPA achieved an ATH price of 0.00605823 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PLPA? PLPA saw an ATL price of 0.00557128 USD . What is the trading volume of PLPA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PLPA is -- USD . Will PLPA go higher this year? PLPA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PLPA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

