More About PLPA

PLPA Price Info

PLPA Whitepaper

PLPA Official Website

PLPA Tokenomics

PLPA Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Palapa Logo

Palapa Price (PLPA)

Unlisted

1 PLPA to USD Live Price:

$0.00575467
$0.00575467$0.00575467
-4.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Palapa (PLPA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-16 11:22:08 (UTC+8)

Palapa (PLPA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00574612
$ 0.00574612$ 0.00574612
24H Low
$ 0.00605823
$ 0.00605823$ 0.00605823
24H High

$ 0.00574612
$ 0.00574612$ 0.00574612

$ 0.00605823
$ 0.00605823$ 0.00605823

$ 0.00605823
$ 0.00605823$ 0.00605823

$ 0.00557128
$ 0.00557128$ 0.00557128

+0.10%

-4.95%

--

--

Palapa (PLPA) real-time price is $0.00575467. Over the past 24 hours, PLPA traded between a low of $ 0.00574612 and a high of $ 0.00605823, showing active market volatility. PLPA's all-time high price is $ 0.00605823, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00557128.

In terms of short-term performance, PLPA has changed by +0.10% over the past hour, -4.95% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Palapa (PLPA) Market Information

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

$ 575.45M
$ 575.45M$ 575.45M

0.00
0.00 0.00

100,000,000,000.0
100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Palapa is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PLPA is 0.00, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 575.45M.

Palapa (PLPA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Palapa to USD was $ -0.000300101131780045.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Palapa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Palapa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Palapa to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000300101131780045-4.95%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Palapa (PLPA)

PLPA is the platform token of the Bittime platform and serves as essential functional module of Bittime, empowering the entire Bittime ecosystem. It serves multiple key functions including paying for trading fees with discounts, acting as a settlement token for staking, unlocking VIP levels, earning staking rewards, governance function, and enjoying free withdrawal and deposit quotas. PLPA enables both financial benefits and deeper user engagement across Bittime’s services.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Palapa (PLPA) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Palapa Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Palapa (PLPA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Palapa (PLPA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Palapa.

Check the Palapa price prediction now!

PLPA to Local Currencies

Palapa (PLPA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Palapa (PLPA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PLPA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Palapa (PLPA)

How much is Palapa (PLPA) worth today?
The live PLPA price in USD is 0.00575467 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PLPA to USD price?
The current price of PLPA to USD is $ 0.00575467. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Palapa?
The market cap for PLPA is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PLPA?
The circulating supply of PLPA is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PLPA?
PLPA achieved an ATH price of 0.00605823 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PLPA?
PLPA saw an ATL price of 0.00557128 USD.
What is the trading volume of PLPA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PLPA is -- USD.
Will PLPA go higher this year?
PLPA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PLPA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-08-16 11:22:08 (UTC+8)

Palapa (PLPA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-16 04:04:00Currency Policy
Fed Announces Termination of Specific Regulatory Program for Banks' Cryptocurrency Business
08-15 19:17:00Industry Updates
Market pullback affects meme coins, CLIPPY, SPARK, TROLL drop over 30% from monthly highs
08-15 15:35:00Industry Updates
Data: Over the past 30 days, the amount of ETH purchased by Ethereum strategy entities and ETFs is 47 times the network's net issuance
08-15 11:48:00Industry Updates
Crypto market falls across the board, total market cap down 3.9% in 24 hours, US stock indices close nearly flat
08-14 03:10:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization exceeds $4.2 trillion, reaching a new all-time high
08-13 19:56:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rises to $4,700, 24h increase of 9.53%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.