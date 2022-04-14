PALCOIN Ventures (PALCOIN) Tokenomics
PALCOIN TOKEN is introducing a significant advancement in the venture capital sector through the development of an AI-driven algorithm designed to transform investment identification and evaluation. This technology leverages data and machine learning to analyze market trends with high accuracy, improving investment decisions, predicting outcomes, and reducing risks. PALCOIN is poised to lead the evolution in VC with this innovative approach. Palcoin is an ERC-20 token run on Ethereum Blockchain. Palcoin holders benefit from investments made by Palcoin in new crypto projects. Investors will be rewarded with free Startup Coins/tokens, which can be liquidated in the future.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PALCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PALCOIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
PALCOIN Price Prediction
